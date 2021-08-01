Kylie Jenner has (already) made the Christmas tree

Christmas decorations bring joy: there is also a study by the Journal of Environmental Psychology that explains that those who set up the house for the holidays ahead of time are happier. for that Kylie Jenner must be over the moon: with great anticipation (as he did for Halloween) has already ready the tree in his large home in Holmby Hills, in Los Angeles, where she moved last May.

It’s a large tree very elegant and minimalist style embellished simply by white lights that make pendant with another cascade of lights hanging from the ceiling. Welcomes with style at the entrance of the villa: an environment in shades of gray and white, separated from the living room by a large glass door. Showing it off, Kylie also offered a new taste of her home: a nearly $40million estate which, among other things, has a sports field, a cinema hall and two guest guesthouses.

Kylie showed the tree on Instagram by writing “Dinner with me?”. The first to respond were his mother Kris Jenner and his sister Khloè who, respectively, commented “um, thank you” and “I’m coming!”. They, as well as Kim and Kendall, have not yet made the tree. Who knows what plans they have for this year. To see photos of Kylie Jenner’s tree browse the gallery above

