News

Kylie Jenner has (already) made the Christmas tree

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Christmas decorations bring joy: there is also a study by the Journal of Environmental Psychology that explains that those who set up the house for the holidays ahead of time are happier. for that Kylie Jenner must be over the moon: with great anticipation (as he did for Halloween) has already ready the tree in his large home in Holmby Hills, in Los Angeles, where she moved last May.

It’s a large tree very elegant and minimalist style embellished simply by white lights that make pendant with another cascade of lights hanging from the ceiling. Welcomes with style at the entrance of the villa: an environment in shades of gray and white, separated from the living room by a large glass door. Showing it off, Kylie also offered a new taste of her home: a nearly $40million estate which, among other things, has a sports field, a cinema hall and two guest guesthouses.

Kylie showed the tree on Instagram by writing “Dinner with me?”. The first to respond were his mother Kris Jenner and his sister Khloè who, respectively, commented “um, thank you” and “I’m coming!”. They, as well as Kim and Kendall, have not yet made the tree. Who knows what plans they have for this year. To see photos of Kylie Jenner’s tree browse the gallery above

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO

Vip houses: Khloè Kardashian sells her villa for 15 and a half million dollars

READ ALSO

The Kardashian real estate empire

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

162
News

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?
149
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
138
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
136
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
135
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
130
News

ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?
120
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
118
News

Kanye West deletes Kim Kardashian from Twitter
114
News

Angelina Jolie, flashback with former Jonny Lee Miller?
108
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
To Top