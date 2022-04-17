Kylie Jenner has regretted the first name Wolf for her son from the start!

In a recent interview, Kylie Jenner confessed that she regretted giving her son the name “Wolf” from the very beginning!

A few months ago, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child. This is an adorable little boy who seems to make her the greatest happiness. In contrast, his son, previously named Wolf.

Kylie Jenner changes her son’s name

While she had been separated for several years from Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and the latter finally decided to get back together. But that’s not all. They have .

At the start of the year, it was therefore a little boy who came to join Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi. Parents still stay very discreet about their son.

So far, they haven’t featured it on social media yet. The two lovebirds prefer to wait a bit before making official presentations with their fans. The latter are still waiting to know the .

While he was to be called Wolf, his parents finally changed their minds. The reality TV candidate had explained that this first name

To everyone’s surprise, Kylie Jenner announced on social networks that her son was no longer called Wolf. The beauty also had a big doubt about this name since the first day.

In any case, this is what she entrusted to USA Today Entertainment. She revealed: “We had to sign the birth certificate very quickly” . The mom then confessed that she knew Wolf was wrong for her child.

“We have not yet changed his name legally”

Kylie Jenner said: “And then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably going to change his name (laughs). It just didn’t suit him.” .

Kylie Jenner then explained why she had not revealed her new name to her fans. She revealed: “We have not yet changed his name legally” .

Before revealing the official first name of her son, she wants to be sure that the latter will no longer change. “We are in the process. So it wouldn’t be fair to share anything.” .

Kylie Jenner confessed: “While we don’t have an official name” . If the beauty and Travis Scott are still hesitant about the first name of their son, one thing is certain, the latter gets along wonderfully with his sister.

During this same interview, the reality TV candidate admitted that her daughter Stormi was getting closer and closer to her son. “It’s really exciting” . But that’s not all.

Kylie Jenner admitted: “And seeing my daughter (Stormi Webster) bonding with our new baby is really special. We are in baby heaven” . The little family therefore lives on a real little cloud.

On the other hand, it will be necessary to be patient before knowing the official first name of his son. For now, the family leaves no clues on the subject. For her part, Caitlyn Jenner was put in the confidence.

But for now, she doesn’t want to say anything until Kylie Jenner takes care of it. Case to follow!