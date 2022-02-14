Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of the second newborn child: that’s what it is

Mystery revealed. Kylie Jenner has officially revealed the name of his second child just born of love with Travis Scott and you will love it if you like alliterations. We tell you right away, he’s not called “Angel” as many fans had thought.

The Kylie Cosmestics tycoon broke the news with a simple Instagram Story: on a gray background she wrote “Wolf Webster“with a white heart emoji. We won’t lie, Stormi and Wolf play great together.

Travis Scott, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 24 – getty images

The 24-year-old star welcomed a child with Travis Scott (real name Jacques Bermon Webster) last February 2nd. She and the rapper are parents of too Flockswho is 4 years old and celebrates his birthday one day before his little brother, which is the first of February.

As reported TMZ“Kylie and the baby are doing great and Stormi is thrilled to be a big sister“.







ph. getty images





















