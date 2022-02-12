Kylie Jenner has revealed what the name of her second child is

written by Giovanna Codella





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently revealed the name of their second newborn child!

The 24-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has finally announced the name of the baby she welcomed with the 30-year-old rapper.

Kylie yesterday resorted to an Instagram Stories to reveal the mystery about the name of the son she had by Travis. And the name is … Wolf Webster.

The influencer gave birth to the baby last February 2, the day after the fourth birthday of her first child Stormi.

The youngest of the Jenner / Kardashian family, however, chose to wait a few days before announcing the birth of little Wolf.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started their story (made of ups and downs) in 2017. They announced the second pregnancy in September 2021.

Immediately after the baby was born, fans enjoyed trying to guess the name. Among the most widespread theories was that of the name Angel.

The assumption arose following comments posted by Kylie’s family on her post about the pregnancy announcement.