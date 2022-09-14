Kylie Jenner has still not chosen the first name of her 7-month-old son and delivers a very curious explanation

Kylie Jenner has just confirmed that her 7-month-old son is still named Wolf. However, she and Travis Scott no longer call their son by this first name, although Wolf remains his official first name.

Kylie Jenner is in a relationship with Travis Scott since 2017. Last February, gorgeous Kylie Jenner and Houston native rapper Travis Scott hosted their second child. The little boy of Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, was first named Wolfas recalled SHE in her post on September 13, 2022. A few months later, the reality star announced that she and her boyfriend have not kept the first name Wolf given to their second son. “For information, our son is no longer called Wolf. We just really felt like it wasn’t him“, announced Kylie Jenner on her Instagram account.

Since this announcement, fans of Kylie Jenner remained hungry. Although they know that the star’s sonKeeping Up With The Kardashians no longer called Wolf, the couple no longer never revealed Wolf’s new identity. According to SHErumors have been swirling for a few weeks revealing that Wolf’s new first name would be Sun. But nothing is less certain, especially since the founder of Kylie Cosmetics n / A neither confirmed nor denied these hallway noises during his last appearance.

Kylie Jenner: the founder of Kylie Cosmetics explains that her son is still called Wolf, but…

A few days ago, the mum of the 7 month old boy was guest on the show The Late Show with James Cordenaccording to SHE. first revelation, Wolf is still called Wolf. “We have not officially, legally, changed the name. His name is still Wolfis what is written in his passport“, had declared Kylie Jenner during the emission, before specifying”But it won’t be his first name. We wait“. Kim Kardashian’s sister adds to it by revealing: “We don’t call him Wolf. We are not yet ready to share the new first name. Travis sometimes likes to change the first nameso we are not going to change it officially“.