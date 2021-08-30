Kylie Jenner has stopped following several famous friends on Instagram

Kylie Jenner started the year doing cleaning on her Instagram.

The star has stopped following a few accounts, including those of several famous friends. For example, he removed the follow from famous BFFs Rosalía and Sofia Richie.

He also greeted Make Khadra And Harry Hudson, very close to the Kardashian-Jenner family (Fai was with them on their last Christmas vacation in Aspen, Colorado). And again the makeup artist Ariel Tejada, the former assistant Victoria Villarroel and her friend Yris Palmer.

Currently follows only 28 accounts, among those of his own family members – like mom Kris and sister Kendall Jenner -, those of business like Kylie Cosmetics and those of hers fan more devoted accounts.

The only friends left are the ex Travis Scott and the BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

A completely different story is the list of followers, which counts well 208 million of people: Kylie Jenner passed the $ 200 million mark last November and is the fourth most followed person on Instagram.

