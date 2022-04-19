Kylie Jenner: Her 2-month-old son still has no first name, a relative reveals the reason

But what are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott playing? In a relationship for several years despite numerous separations, the rapper and the youngest of the big Kardashian family welcomed their second child in early February, a little boy they had named Wolf, little brother of their daughter Stormi, 4 years old.

But apparently, unlike his sister, the first name Wolf (which means wolf, in English), chosen by the parents “just didn’t fit“, she had revealed on Instagram and “is no longer his first name“However, no further announcements have been made since, surprisingly from a family that usually reveals all of its private life.

And that’s simply… because the two-and-a-half-month-old baby wouldn’t have a name yet! Information that comes to us directly from a reliable source, since it is Kim Kardashian invited to an American show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, who talked about it. “There’s a name they like a lot but she really wants to wait to be sure“, explained the business manager. “It’s really a big decision, it’s the hardest thing in life to choose a name for your child” she added to defend her youngest. And Kim Kardashian is knowledgeable in this area, since she herself named her four children whose father is Kanye West, sometimes quite incongruously. Besides , she says in the rest of the interview that she waited each time for the birth of her children before making her decision on North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, now aged 8, 6, 4 and 2 years.

“Personally, when I had my children, I did not name them before they were born. You really want to see what they look like“, she explained. “And I always heard people say to me, ‘How could you not have prepared for this? You had nine months to think about it!’ But nothing to do, it’s too difficult a decision“, she concluded.

Kylie Jenner had given more details on this change a few days ago, for USA Today, explaining that she knew right away that it would not be okay when she signed the birth certificate. “We had to rush to sign the birth certificate and I knew the second I put down the pen that I was probably going to change his name.“, she explained.

So when will we really get his name? In any case, everything suggests that the little boy will not have a classic first name, not very common in the family: his big sister is called Stormi, and some of his cousins ​​True, Reign or even Dream!