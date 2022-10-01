Kylie Jenner: her fans persuaded to have found her son’s first name!

The first name of Kylie Jenner’s son continues to bother Internet users … But some fans think they have found his first name.

It has been several months since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child. A little boy whose first name remains a mystery… However, some fans are convinced that they have found the first name of his son! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kylie Jenner remains very discreet

It is well known, Kylie Jenner is one of the most discreet of the Kardashian clan, with her sister Kendall Jenner. She reveals as little as possible about her private life. Her first pregnancy can therefore attest to this!

As a reminder, she announced the birth of Stormi several weeks after her birth. The shock was immense for the media, but also for his biggest fans. And for good reason ! The star didn’t show a clue.

For her second pregnancy, the reality star did things differently. She announced her pregnancy during her last trimesters. However, she declined to say more about her son.

In denial, she indicated that the latter was called Wolf. But following the many negative comments, Kylie Jenner therefore changed her mind. She explained in the story of her Instagram account, that her baby no longer had that name.

But she stopped saying more! The reason ? She would not have succeeded in agreeing with Travis Scott. This is what she revealed during an interview with the Late Late Show with James Corden:

“We haven’t officially changed the name. His name is still Wolf. Wolf is his passport. But that won’t be his name. We are just waiting”.

Before continuing: And then one day he said: ‘Oooh, that name is pretty cool. And change it again. So we’re probably not going to officially change it until…”.

A name that turlupine

Don’t worry, her son won’t be named after an animal. But Kylie Jenner has still not said anything yet. Here’s to enough to bother his many fans!

So many are those who have carried out their little investigation. On TikTok, Internet users think that Kylie Jenner’s son is called “Kristan”. The reality TV star would have filed the request about “13 days after the birth of her boy”.

A fan also shared a document that allegedly proves the trademark application for Kristan Wolf Enterprises. He then declares: Kylie reportedly filed the trademark “a month after Kristan was filed.”

The other Internet users do not believe their ears: “ I have just seen that ! It’s a bit weird”, “omg it’s an atypical first name”, “at least it’s not astro, nor an animal”.

But is it real? Because not long ago, Disney + broadcast the new episodes of The Kardashians season 2 with Kylie Jenner and her family. In one episode, fans got to see True FaceTime with Khloé Kardashian.

When the little girl sees the baby, she then says: “Hi Snowy! “. Khloé Kardashian replies: “His name is not Snowy!”“. Fans therefore believe that True has confused Kylie Jenner’s son with his little brother.

So is Kylie Jenner’s son called “Snow”, “Snowy”, or Kristan? It is therefore a case to follow on MCE TV.