Kylie Jenner: her huge regret about her little girl Stormi!

For the past few weeks, Kylie Jenner has seemed quite nostalgic. And for good reason, the star has a big regret about his daughter Stormi.

Time passes at breakneck speed, and it is not Kylie Jenner who will say the opposite. Besides, the star confided that she had a big regret about his daughter Stormy. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner is a fulfilling mother

There is no need to introduce the young woman. And for good reason, in the four corners of the globe, everyone knows Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian’s half-sister.

But, if the 24-year-old star is very popular, that does not prevent her from having a life like everyone else. Yes, because February 2018 she gave birth to Stormi. Her first child she had with rapper Travais Scoot.

One thing is certain, Kylie Jenner is doing everything possible to spend the most time with her daughter. And it’s nothing to say, from the start, mother and daughter never leave each other.

Moreover, last July, the latter carried out their first TikTok together. A video that left no fan of the star indifferent.

Thus, all excuses are good for Kylie and Stormi to go out together. The proof, last May, the mother and the daughter made on the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

But time passes and Stormi is growing day by day. To the great displeasure of Kylie Jenner who sees her baby become a little girl.

And it’s nothing to say, recently the subscribers of Kylie have noticed that the star was nostalgic for the young years of his daughter. Indeed, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian has a big regret about Stormi. MCE TV tells you more!

The star has one regret about Stormi

Since Kylie Jenner became a mother, she has changed a lot. And it’s nothing to say, the young woman has matured suddenly.

It must be said that for a short time, Stormi is no longer the couple’s only child by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Indeed, last February, they welcomed their first boy.

A news that of course delighted the whole Kardashian clan. But as the years pass, Stormi grows up and begins to assert herself.

Much to his mother’s chagrin. And for good reason, since a few months, the little girl no longer wants to be dressed by her mother. Now Stormi wants to behave like a grown-up.

A decision that Kylie Jenner has a little trouble accepting. Indeed, the star regrets the time when she matched her outfit with her daughter.

But, the star of the Web can console herself, she can share all kinds of other things with Stormi, other than looks. There are a lot of activities of all kinds to do between mother and daughter.

The proof, a few days ago, the mother and the daughter made a TikTok where their fans see them getting a manicure. But beware, each with a very different color.