Kylie Jenner: her matching nails with her daughter Stormi melted the entire TikTok community… and Vogue too

Kylie Jenner and her daughter stormy have an ultra-fusional relationship. Between themed birthdays worthy of the biggest parades in Disneylandor absolutely touching mother-daughter shopping trips, Kylie Jenner takes her role as a mother very seriously, and invests herself 100% in it. Proof of this is with his last post published on TikTok Tuesday evening, where the businesswoman clearly played the cuteness card.

An adorable mother-daughter beauty moment

In a video of a few seconds, Kylie Jenner reveals her shared manicure session with her daughter stormy. Opting for sober nails adorned with small rhinestones, you can follow all the steps of the young mother’s chic manicure: polishing, applying varnish and rhinestones, drying time with the UV lamp… The result? A surprisingly simple manicure, which sublimates the hands of Kylie. But the video doesn’t stop there… At the very end, we can discover her daughter’s matching nails stormy, having also opted for orange and rhinestone nails. At the height of “cute”, this shared manicure naturally won over all her followers… and us with it!