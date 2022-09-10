Kylie Jenner: her mother Kris Jenner was at the birth of Stormi!

During an appearance on a talk show, Kylie Jenner and Kris revealed that the latter had participated in the delivery of Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner appeared on James Corden’s talk show. The opportunity for the two women to return to the birth of Stormi. The Kardashian-Jenner clan matriarch has revealed that she attended the birth of her granddaughter. MCE TV tells you everything!

Kris Jenner presents at the birth of Stormi

In addition to Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was able to count on the support of her mother, Kris Jenner. Caitlyn Jenner’s ex-wife was present at Stormi’s delivery, and gave more details to James Corden.

After explaining that she was a good doula, someone who offers support to pregnant women, the billionaire said: “You know, she gave birth to my first child. She pulled my baby completely out of the vagina. »

“I participated in the delivery of Stormi,” added Kris Jenner, visibly moved. “I took this baby away from my child. »

In addition to Stormi, the matriarch also attended the birth of the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, born last February. She also clarified that she was in the room filming everything. “She was a second-time videographer,” Kylie claimed.

Kylie Jenner’s son finally has a name

After deciding to name her baby Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner had finally changed her mind. “For information, our son is no longer called Wolf. We just really felt like it wasn’t him. I just wanted to share this because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »

Since then, the young woman has never revealed the first name of her second child. But, this one recently revealed that he did have a name. Moreover, the billionaire would have given a little clue about his first name during a party.

According to the Daily Mail, several fans chatted with Kylie Jenner at a party. One reportedly asked the reality TV star what her son’s name is. If she did not reveal her name to him, she would have given him a clue.

She would then have whispered in the fan’s ear: ” Rise and Shine. » Many fans on social media now believe she named her son Sun.

Information that she did not confirm during her appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. “We haven’t officially changed the name. His name is still Wolf. But that won’t be his name. »

Fans will therefore have to be patient before discovering the first name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby.