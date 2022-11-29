Kylie Jenner, her son is almost 10 months old: the first name is confirmed but…

It would seem that for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, it’s the right one this time around. The influencer and the rapper experienced periods of turbulence during their relationship, especially after the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. The following year, the couple announced their separation but confirmed the good understanding that reigned, for the well-being of her daughter and the smooth running of her education.

But love is stronger than anything with the Jenner-Kardashians. If a flashback seems impossible between Kim and Kanye West (we wonder why), the magic worked again between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. So much so that the lovebirds made the decision to expand the family. This is how a little boy showed up on February 7, 2022, to everyone’s delight. After Stormi, it is another original first name that the parents have chosen for their son. Well, that’s what we thought!

First name confirmed… For how long?

Future parents generally have several months to think about the name they are going to give to their child. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were no exception to the rule. They have also found it: their soon-to-be-one-year-old son is called Wolf Webster, as she revealed in an episode of the Late Late Show. But according to the words of the 25-year-old mother, this identity could change soon.

In one of the latest episodes of the Kardashians reality show, Kylie Jenner indicated that the first name was likely to be changed. In any case, this is what she implied on the Hulu channel: “This year has been very transformative for me. There are so many amazing things that really turn me on, spending time with my babies and really immersing myself in my work. My baby’s name is still Wolf, and I’ll let you know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you in season 3” she launched in remarks reported by People. The fans should therefore be (finally) fixed in the coming months!