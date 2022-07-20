Kylie Jenner: her son still without a first name, the reason revealed

On February 2, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Wolf. But Kendall’s sister and her darling Travis Scott have decided to change their baby’s name. Two months later, their son still has no first name. The reason has been revealed.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to swim happily ever since birth of their second child last February. A little boy named Wolf (Wolf in English) they welcomed with open arms. But the couple never ceases to surprise us. After many arguments and reconciliations, it is this time their child who created the controversy and the questions of the fans. Indeed, the young parents, only a few weeks after the birth of Wolf, finally made a radical decision. They chose to change their son’s name. Indeed, on March 21, the youngest of the clan Kardashian/Jenner made a most original announcement on its social networks.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf”said the Stormi’s mom on Instagram. Before adding: “We didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share it because I see Wolf everywhere”. But then, what is his new first name? This is the question that many Internet users have asked themselves following this unexpected and surprising announcement. And the mystery still seems to hover ever since. Recently, Kylie Jenner spoke about this change during an interview given to USA Today. The young woman said: “We had to hurry to sign the birth certificate and I knew the second I put down the pen that I was probably going to change my name” .

Why Kylie Jenner’s son still doesn’t have a first name?

Whether Kylie Jenner and the whole family often spread their private life out in the open, the mystery remains unsolved concerning the first name of her second child. So, choice on his part not to reveal it or is the first name still non-existent for the time being? Kim Kardashianthe sister of the main interested party, made some confidences in the show Live with Kelly and Ryan. According to the ex of Kanye West, the little boy of two and a half months would simply not have a first name yet. She explains : “There is a name that they really like but she really wants to wait to be sure”. The mother of North continues: “It’s a really big decision. it’s the hardest thing to choose a name for your child” . Hopefully we can find out soon the new name of the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. In the meantime, to your predictions!