Kylie Jenner: her touching tribute to her friend Virgil Abloh

The Kardashian tribe caused a sensation when they arrived on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2. Kylie Jenner dressed in a long white dress was quickly joined by her sister Kendall dressed in a black dress, while Khloé Kardashian chose a gold dress for her very first invitation to the fashion event. Away from the crowd, we could see Kris Jenner very proud of her daughters, photographing them with her phone. For her part, Kourtney Kardashian appeared on the arm of her companion Travis Barker, with whom she recently married in Las Vegas. But the one who caused a debate on social networks, is the youngest of the clan: Kylie Jenner. Many Internet users criticized the young woman for not having respected the theme with her outfit accessorized with a cap worn upside down under a wedding veil. Too Gen Z for some… However, the star revealed that this outfit had great sentimental value in her eyes.

“Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together”

On her Instagram account, the young mother of two shared many pictures of her in full preparation for the evening. As she drinks a glass of champagne, dozens of stylists are busy around her dress and her huge train. If the photo seems ordinary for a Met Gala evening, the caption written by the star is full of emotion. The latter explains that her outfit signed Off White is a tribute to the designer Virgil Abloh, who died last November. Very close to the latter, Kylie Jenner was to go to the event alongside him in 2020 before the latter was canceled due to the pandemic. She begins her message with a “V” followed by a heart emoji, before continuing: “Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met Gala together before it was postponed to 2020. To pay tribute to Virgil tonight and to his incredible legacy that means so much to me. I am honored to wear this dress and to perpetuate the memory of my talented and beautiful friend. We felt you close to us tonight Virgil and we love you forever. “A magnificent declaration after which the star of the series “The Kardashians”, did not fail to thank the teams of the Off White brand for their work.