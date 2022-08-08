Kylie Jenner: her very fashionable weekend in London, between shopping and a Travis Scott concert

Kylie Jenner flew to London with Travis Scott and their daughter, stormy, to promote its line of cosmetics. The youngest of the clan kardashians/Jennifer decided to have a good time with the family, between outings to the restaurant, shopping sessions and selfies that the young woman did not hesitate to share on social networks.

Kylie Jenner with family in London

Throughout his stay, Kylie Jenner gave us real fashion moments from its first public appearance on August 4, alongside Travis Scott and of stormy. The young woman was seen leaving the Nobu restaurant in London dressed in a strapless black velvet strapless dress that hugged her curves to perfection. She raised the temperature by opting for a sweetheart neckline. Proof that the little black dress is the sexiest piece of 2022.

Kylie JennerAugust 4, 2022 MEGA/GC Pictures

The same day, Kylie Jenner went to Harrods to discover the corner dedicated to her cosmetics brand, before taking a lunch break with her daughter. For the occasion, the 24-year-old business woman caused a sensation in an outfit consisting of a vintage pink top signed Like boysfrom the fall-winter 2007 collection, paired with the matching black miniskirt.