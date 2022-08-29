Kylie Jenner hints at postpartum depression: I ‘cried nonstop’ for 3 weeks

ads

Kylie Jenner hints in a new trailer for ‘The Kardashians’ that she battled postpartum depression after welcoming her son.

The reality star speaks to her sister Kendall Jenner in Hulu’s teaser released on Monday, explaining that she knew she “should be happy” – but still didn’t feel it.

“I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks,” says Kylie, 25.

The makeup mogul, who gave birth to her baby boy in February, later shares in the trailer that she was “really mad at [her] sister,” though she didn’t specify which one.

Kendall, for her part, appears to be angry with Kylie, complaining that her younger brother “cancelled at the last minute” an engagement.

Kylie Jenner has hinted that she was suffering from postpartum depression after the arrival of her baby boy in February. The Kardashians/Hulu

“She always seems to get things done,” Kendall says in a confessional of Kylie’s absence, explaining that she’s the one who has to “take over.”

Kylie had a “difficult” postpartum journey, sharing her ups and downs in an Instagram Story video from March.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum explained that she was struggling ‘mentally, physically [and] spiritually” after welcoming baby #2, whose name she has yet to reveal.

“For other moms going through this right now…it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she said at the time. “I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy.

Kylie has yet to share her son’s name.kyliejenner/instagram

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves,” continued Kylie, who is also the mother of her 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

In May, the Kylie Skin creator wrote via TikTok that her postpartum hormones were “[ing] to level.

She said in the video, “I’m getting my personality back, though. Like, I feel like myself again. I really wasn’t myself.

Season 2 of “The Kardashians” premieres September 22 on Hulu.

