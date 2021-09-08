Kylie Jenner: How famous sisters and friends reacted to the announcement of the second pregnancy

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rosalía …

The sweet video with which Kylie Jenner confirmed to be expecting second child with Travis Scott it has only been posted for a few hours but has already reached an incredible number of views (60 million at the time of writing).

Also relatives and famous friends of the 24-year-old star watched him, melting in front of the images of the 30-year-old rapper and his eldest daughter Flocks accompanying the tricks guru to do the ultrasound.

They then left their congratulations in the comments, which we have collected and translated below:

Kendall Jenner: “I can not do it 😫🥰❤️“

Kim Kardashian: “I’m crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ “



Khloé Kardashian: “Awwwww 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 “

Kourtney Kardashian: “I’m crying, this is so beautiful my blessed sister angel ❤️ “

Kris Jenner: “I started crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 What a fantastic and special blessing and what a gift God has given you !!!! 🙏🙏🙏 “

Travis Barker: “🙏🏼❤️“

Gigi Hadid: “🥺🥺🥺💘💘 My heart bursts for you! Congratulations 🥰💫💫💫 “

Bella Hadid: “I can not do it 😭😭😭😭 So beautiful. I scream!!!♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ The best mom. So happy for you 🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️ ♥ ️✨✨✨ “

Stassie Karanikolaou: “So beautiful ❤️ I love you“