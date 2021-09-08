Kylie Jenner: How famous sisters and friends reacted to the announcement of the second pregnancy

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rosalía …
The sweet video with which Kylie Jenner confirmed to be expecting second child with Travis Scott it has only been posted for a few hours but has already reached an incredible number of views (60 million at the time of writing).
Also relatives and famous friends of the 24-year-old star watched him, melting in front of the images of the 30-year-old rapper and his eldest daughter Flocks accompanying the tricks guru to do the ultrasound.
They then left their congratulations in the comments, which we have collected and translated below:
Kendall Jenner: “I can not do it 😫🥰❤️“
Kim Kardashian: “I’m crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ “
Khloé Kardashian: “Awwwww 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 “
Kourtney Kardashian: “I’m crying, this is so beautiful my blessed sister angel ❤️ “
Kris Jenner: “I started crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 What a fantastic and special blessing and what a gift God has given you !!!! 🙏🙏🙏 “
Travis Barker: “🙏🏼❤️“
Gigi Hadid: “🥺🥺🥺💘💘 My heart bursts for you! Congratulations 🥰💫💫💫 “
Bella Hadid: “I can not do it 😭😭😭😭 So beautiful. I scream!!!♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ The best mom. So happy for you 🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️🧚🏼♀️ ♥ ️✨✨✨ “
Stassie Karanikolaou: “So beautiful ❤️ I love you“
Rosalía: “🥺 I die of love 🤍 “
James Charles: “Congratulations sister !! 😭🥰 “
Ashley Graham: “This is so cool, congratulations on baby number 2“
At the end of last August, the first rumors had arrived that Kylie Jenner could be pregnant. The star confirmed it only now, precisely with a video posted on social media which begins with a positive pregnancy test.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala – getty images
She and Travis Scott had become a couple in 2017 and on February 1, 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Flocks, who is now three years old. Yes they were left in the fall of 2019 and they have always remained on good terms for the good of the little girl.
They never confirmed they’re back together, but the backfire gossip got more insistent when they posed hugging each other on the red carpet of a charity event in mid-June 2021 and he called her “wifey” on stage.
Love would be rekindled in the last few months and now they are about to expand the family!
