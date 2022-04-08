Kylie Jenner: How Kris Jenner reacted to her father’s transition?

Married over 20 years to the father of her daughters, find out how Kylie Jenner’s mother reacted when her husband wanted to become a woman!

In recent years, the father of Kylie Jenner has become a woman. A change that upset the whole family. Starting with Kris Jenner who did not hesitate to speak openly about this transformation. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A radical change for Kylie Jenner and the rest of the family

In 2015, Bruce Jenner, the father of Kylie Jenner, has chosen to become a woman. A very courageous choice which did not fail to lead to great changes within the Jenner family. MCE TV tells you more…

If this transition did not fail to be publicized at the time, finally, rarely the Jenner clan chose to speak about it openly. Until this interview given by Kris Jenner to “Good Morning America” this week.

Indeed, the mother of the family was invited to talk about her famous family. She answered questions about Kim Kardashian’s new couple with Pete Davidson.

But she also mentioned the change of identity of her ex-husband. A period not really easy to live for her and her two daughters. ” Honestly it was a big shock“, thus commented the mother of Kylie Jenner.

” It’s a pretty scary thing to live because we don’t know anything about it. It’s something I never thought I’d have to face directly or even face.”she added.

After 22 years of marriage, Kris and Bruce Jenner have decided to separate. But some think that the mother of the family had known for a long time that Bruce wanted to become a woman.

A rumor that it has always disputed. After years of a difficult relationship with her ex-husband, Kris Jenner, however, says that today their relationship is in good shape.

Caitlyn Jenner absent from The Kardashians

” We’re fine, we’re friends now. I see it mainly when we organize things as a family”she says about his relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

If relations therefore seem to be getting better, Caitlyn Jenner is however missing in the new show of the Kardashian family. Indeed, the ex-father of Kylie Jenner does not appear in the casting of the show “The Kardashians”.

A regret for his daughter Kylie, who explains that she would have liked to be there. On Twitter, Caitlyn also expressed her regrets. “I was there when ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ started on day one. And doing the show for nearly 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life,” she remembers.

“To be able to work with my family for all these years, to connect with the fans, it was amazing. Glad it’s continuing for my family.“, she continues.

But she nevertheless adds that she was “shocked” to learn from the press that she was excluded from the new issue. Indeed, the news is quite sad!

However, surprises can always happen. And so, who knows if Caitlyn Jenner won’t make an appearance in future seasons at some point?

Kylie Jenner meanwhile should be part of the show. The Kardashian clan should also be complete. Because you don’t change a winning team, right?