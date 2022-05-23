Kylie Jenner in a floral dress at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding took place on May 22, 2022. For the occasion, Kylie Jenner released her best outfit.

Kylie Jenner put on her 31 to celebrate the union of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, on May 22, in Portofino, Italy. The MCE TV editorial reveals everything below.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker threw a big party

Currently, there are no more united than Kourtney and Travis. Indeed, the two lovebirds are in their third marriage. Yes, yes, you heard very well.

As a reminder, the couple said “yes” a very first time, in Las Vegas. However, and you are no doubt aware, it was a secret ceremony.

The second time they decided to do it officially and in small groups. They were only accompanied by Kourtney’s maternal grandmother and Travis’ father.

But as we know Kourtney, expect a grand wedding where she would be surrounded by all her loved ones. It happened on May 22, 2022, in Portofino, Italy.

We recently commented Kourtney’s outfit and Travis, at this big party. It must be said that they were really beautiful.

As for the young woman, she wore a very tight Dolce & Gabanna mini dress, composed of a very distinguished corset, made from lace. But the craziest thing was her large white veil, embroidered with flowers and biblical references.

As for Travis, he wore a black suit and a white shirt from the same brand as his darling. The MCE TV editorial tells you more.

Kylie Jenner has found the perfect wedding outfit

We know how Kourtney and Travis dressed for their wedding, but what about the guests? As with every big event, we know we can count on the Kardashians and the Jenners to impress us.

The outfit that caught our attention this time is that of Kylie Jenner. If we are used to her adopting an extravagant look, the latter preferred to opt for simplicity. To tell the truth, she had no interest in stealing the show from her half-sister. Especially not on her wedding day!

Thus, Kylie Jenner wore a tight-fitting dress, metallic gray, with very colorful flowers, in watercolor mode. And guess what! It’s still signed Dolce & Gabanna. Well say so, the Kardashians and the Jenners love this brand.

To accompany this outfit, the darling of Travis Scott chose pretty flower shaped earrings. On the hairstyle side, Kylie Jenner bet on a high ponytail. The make-up was just as simple, in pink tones.

For the little anecdote, Kylie Jenner was matched with her sister, Kendall Jenner, also present for the wedding of Kourtney and Travis. However, the latter wore other colors.

Instagrammers, anyway, validated the appearance of Kylie Jenner. “Never disappointed! », can we read in the comments, under the photo of her outfit. Or : ” So pretty ! ». Yes, it is a full box! And you what do you think ? Would you try it for a wedding?

Photo credit: IPA/ABACA