Kylie Jenner in black dress and jewelery to celebrate her 26th birthday on megayacht

He came into the world on 10 August 1997 Kylie-Kristen Jenneryoungest daughter born of marriage between chris (age 67) and her husband, Bruce Jenner -Today Caitlin (73)-. These somewhat wealthy and famous parents couldn’t afford it Only In the select American jet set, the youngest child of that household will become the family’s first billionaire.

this last thursday, Kylie Jenner celebrates her 26th birthday And she’s done it as only she knows how to do it: away from the maddening crowds in an unknown destination, sailing the seas in a megayacht about which little is known and some stunning looks worth remembering.

You can see his Instagram profile little sister of the kardashian clan dressed in a splendid black dress, backless Fully open back and tied around the neck. Furthermore, the originality of the design lies in the cuts that the piece has at the height of the lower back.

Kylie Jenner in an image from her social network.

Social Networks

In another gallery of images, in which Kylie is seen more relaxed, with less arrogance and enjoying a day at the beach on a private island – with no one around – the younger sister of Kim Kardashian (42) Wears innumerable ornaments on her forefinger, including brilliantly cut diamonds and a large emerald.

on a personal level, Kylie Jenner lives a modest life -Be very careful until it’s time to tell it on your reality show- A love story with the boy of the time, a favorite of filmmakers, Timothée Chalamet, They broke up earlier this year travis scottThe father of her two children.



Kylie Jenner at different times on her 26th birthday.



Finally, thank god, after several months without knowing what they would call their little boy born nearly two years ago, Kylie informed the world that the name chosen was Aire — pronounced /er/-. Her eldest daughter, Stormi Webster, is a sensation on her mother’s social network and also plays a key role in the final chapters of The Kardashians, the show that can be viewed on Hulu and Disney+.