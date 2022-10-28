Kylie Jenner in London, shopping and trendy restaurant with Stormi and Travis Scott

The Jenner/Scott family is visiting London. Thursday August 4, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi made a remarkable outing to the famous Harrod’s store. The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur was expected for the launch of a new stand dedicated to her Kylie Cosmetics brand. An event that she did not fail to relay on her Instagram account, to the delight of her 364 million subscribers.

Mother and daughter thus played tourists by enjoying a tea time with pastries, before being entitled to a shopping session in a privatized space. Space that had been specially furnished with luxury clothing and accessories. “Look what Harrod’s did for Stormi, to get her to shop. Isn’t that the craziest thing? You are a spoiled little girl”, launched the young mother of almost 25 years old, in Story Instagram.

On Thursday night, Kylie Jenner and Stormi reunited with Travis Scott for a three-way dinner at trendy Nobu Restaurant. Parents and child were in matching black outfits, hand in hand as they made their exit under the lights of the photographers. If little Stormi is already known to the public, it is difficult to say the same about her little brother. Last February, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a little boy named Wolf, before her parents finally changed their minds. Since then, the first name has remained a mystery.