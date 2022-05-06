Kylie Jenner in the arms of Travis Scott: Beach and sunset for a surprise appearance!

This is the kind of photos that are rare! This Friday, May 6, 2022, Kylie Jenner and her companion Travis Scott appeared entwined in several photos posted by the star and mother on her Instagram account. A proof of love that surprised Internet users as the two lovebirds do not often appear together.

It is in front of a sublime sunset that the lovers, who became parents for the second time last February, posed in the arms of one another. The rapper was shirtless, wearing simple jeans baggy blue. The boss of cosmetics sported a tight white dress almost transparent. While Kylie put her arms on the singer’s shoulders, he held his partner at waist level for a result that was as beautiful as it was sensual (see slideshow). The young star of the Kardashian family added in comment the emojis white heart, butterfly and sunset. A few hours later, Kylie again posted photos on this same beach. She appeared there this time alone. “Love like a sunset” could we read in the comments. The young woman chained the exits noticed after appearing in a wedding dress in a contemporary way, signed by Virgil Abloh, during the last Met Gala.

Everything seems to be going well for the couple, who have been dating since the middle of 2017. Five years during which they gave birth to two children. First a little girl by the name of Stormi born in February 2018. Then, more recently in February 2022, a boy named Wolf. But we must remember that all has not always been rosy for lovers. They even came to separate at the end of 2019. A period when the influencer with 334 million subscribers would have had an affair with rapper Drake. Kylie and Travis finally reconciled in March 2020.