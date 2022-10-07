Kylie Jenner irritates Internet users with her latest photo

With an Instagram account of more than 358 million subscribers, Kylie Jenner is the most followed woman on the social network. So when she publishes a photo, we see, each time, a surge of reactions in the comment bar.

This time, the snapshot, in black and white, published by the young 24-year-old billionaire, showed her in the company of her boyfriend Travis Scott, arm in arm, on an airstrip. Only problem ? Facing the couple, two huge jets. And under the publication, a caption that made people cringe: “Do you want to take mine or yours?” ».

To see the picture, it’s here!

Kylie Jenner, not so green

A display pointed out and deemed inappropriate by Internet users who did not fail to share their indignation. “And global warming? », “Take neither, and reduce your carbon footprint”, commented users. Others have even gone further: “Planet Killer”, “Queen of Pollution”. But the one that got the gold medal with more than 25,000 comments in less than two days is the following: “Why should I limit my meat consumption and use paper straws when 1% of the population emit tons of CO2 just for a day trip to Palm Springs? ».

At a time of climate change, the star’s detractors found her post provocative. A controversy that reminds us of that of a French international… On vacation in Miami in early July, Karim Benzema was widely criticized after sharing in a clip his luxurious lifestyle between private jets, luxury cars and jet-skis.

According to the European Transport and Environment Federation, a private jet would be 10 times more polluting than an airplane, and 50 times more polluting than a train.

—————–

Read also :

Ilona Smet reveals the first photo with her baby and melts her subscribers

Loana totally chews, a wild dance surrounded by men