News

Kylie Jenner is 24 years old, receives real roses dipped in 24-carat gold for her birthday

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kylie Jenner turned 24 on Tuesday (August 10) and received love, prayers, good wishes and real roses dipped in gold on her auspicious day.

The makeup mogul’s birthday celebrations began in style after he received a bouquet of flowers that included 12 “real roses” dipped in 24-carat gold.

Kris Jenner, mother of the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star brought her birthday wishes as she wrote: “Happy Birthday to my youngest angel @kyliejenner!!!!

She continued: “I thank you for being an inspiration to so many… especially for me. I love you so much and I’m so happy to be your mother.”

He added: ‘I can’t believe how much time passes!!! If I close my eyes, it still seems as if yesterday I rode a pony on the street and took home stray cats … And playing with my makeup!!!!!! Have you brought so much joy to all of us!!!

Loading...
Advertisements

Rapper Travis Scott, whom Kylie shares with his three-year-old daughter Stormi, posted a photo of himself and the celebration of Stormi’s birthday party in February and wrote, “Wake up, it’s yoooo bdayyyyy.”

Kylie’s older sister, Kendall, also posted photos on her Instagram Story as she wrote, “Happy birthday to my little sister Kyliejenner. My soulmate is here together for a reason.

How many moments together, we are lucky! we are strong! You make me proud every day. I love you.’

Kim Kardashian, Kylie’s older half-sister, celebrated the occasion by throwing a rebound at her while sitting on a private jet during the early days of their fame.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

441
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
418
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
409
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
357
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
327
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
314
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
311
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
304
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
302
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
282
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top