Kylie Jenner is accused of selling used and smelly clothes at very high prices

Kylie Jenner has been harshly criticized for selling used clothes at very high prices through the site Kardashian Kloset, which he shares with his sisters.

The news of the clothes went viral thanks to a youtuber “Blair Walnuts” who shared on her channel her experience buying clothes used by the beautiful 24-year-old businesswoman, reported TheSun.

in his testimonythe content creator claims to have spent more than 500 dollars on the socialite’s site and was unpleasantly surprised when he received the clothes.

“There is a kind of smell, it’s like an old musty smell,” said Blair Walnuts who is dedicated to creating videos where he exposes influencers.

“A bit like I smell an estate sale, but a slight smell of those. Not what I expected,” she said as she poses with one of the items she bought.

Kylie Jenner he usually shares with his millions of social media followers when he uploads a new product to the website. For example, a few weeks ago it announced that it was available a Louis Vuitton bag with an estimated value of $3,700. In addition to a $1,300 gold Bottega Veneta handbag and one more from the Burberry brand for $650.

Another offer that caught our attention was two Hermès Birkins bags, valued at more than $65,000.

Kylie, who has become one of the most successful businesswomen in the world with her line of cosmetics and skin care products, is not the only one who has been judged for selling her second-hand clothes, she is alsou sister Khloe Kardashian has been singled out for selling her daughter True’s used clothes at very high prices.

The Kardashian sisters offer used clothes at very high prices

Despite the criticism, the Kardashian clan maintains that selling their luxury items is a way to give them a new use by preventing them from ending up in landfills when they are still in perfect condition.