Kylie Jenner Is Emotional About Her Aging Daughter Stormi: ‘She Won’t Let Me Dress Her Anymore’

Growing up! Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is aging and the reality TV star isn’t ready for the big change.

The reality star, 24, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 1, to share several throwback photos of her 4-year-old daughter. In the snaps, Stormi wore a variety of fashionable outfits including a pink and white Christian Dior dress, a blue dress to match her mom, a simple black ensemble with comfy sneakers and a stylish pair of overalls.

“She won’t let me dress her anymore,” Jenner wrote alongside a 2020 photo of her little one in a colorful shirt paired with gray shorts.

Earlier this year, the beauty mogul offered a glimpse into her daughter’s highly organized closet.

“My favorite spaces in my kids’ rooms + new @kyliebaby “, the California native captioned the Instagram video on July 13. The clip highlighted details in Stormi’s bedroom and showed Jenner’s 6-month-old son’s nursery. The social media upload ended with the mother-of-two rubbing lotion on her baby’s legs.

Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February, shortly after celebrating Stormi’s 4th birthday. At the time, the Life of Kylie alum announced that she and Scott, 31, had decided to name their newest addition Wolf. The couple, who started dating in 2017, later revealed they changed their minds about the nickname after the baby arrived.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the mother-of-two wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Although the keeping up with the Kardashians alum has yet to reveal her son’s official name, she has been candid on social media about the challenges of having another baby.

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that postpartum hasn’t been easy,” she wrote via Instagram the same month. ” It’s very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying that because… for other moms going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier for other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either.

Jenner added: “It has been difficult. I didn’t even think I would make it to this practice today, but I’m here and I feel better. … I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, and I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy. We need to stop pressuring ourselves to come back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.

The TV personality also revealed that she lost 40 pounds after gaining 60 pounds during her pregnancy. In honor of Mother’s Day, Jenner went online to rave about her love for her family.

“The Sweetest Mother’s Day “, she wrote alongside a snap of her and Stormi in May. “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I can love you a little longer. »

