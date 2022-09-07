Kylie Jenner is no longer the highest paid star on Instagram, the totally crazy sums of sponso posts revealed

Video: Disney+ | Photo: Abaca

The stars even richer thanks to product placements

Is being an influencer a good situation? No need to ask Otis the question, the Hopper HQ site has just answered it. And unsurprisingly, the answer is… “YES”. In any case, it can indeed be if you have a good base of followers behind you. While the world’s stars are already paid astronomical sums to act, kick a ball, look stupid on reality TV or perform on stage, they have also found THE ultimate method to add a little salted butter in their spinach served in a 5-star restaurant. How ? Thanks to Instagram.

As the platform has just revealed, it is quite simply possible for them to make their banker cry with joy using a vulgar product placement. From the top of their hundreds of millions of subscribers, these celebrities are indeed able to negotiate golden contracts in exchange for a post consisting of a message written in 2 minutes and a photo taken in 10 minutes (yes, it takes time to find the right filter). Also, prepare your little heart, the amounts revealed here may shock you.

TOP 20 of the highest paid stars thanks to ads on Instagram

20) Kevin Hart: 143,895,754 followers > $780,000 per post

19) Miley Cyrus: 171,147,090 followers > $928,000 per post

