Kylie Jenner is no longer the highest paid star on Instagram, the totally crazy sums of sponso posts revealed

The stars even richer thanks to product placements

Is being an influencer a good situation? No need to ask Otis the question, the Hopper HQ site has just answered it. And unsurprisingly, the answer is… “YES”. In any case, it can indeed be if you have a good base of followers behind you. While the world’s stars are already paid astronomical sums to act, kick a ball, look stupid on reality TV or perform on stage, they have also found THE ultimate method to add a little salted butter in their spinach served in a 5-star restaurant. How ? Thanks to Instagram.

As the platform has just revealed, it is quite simply possible for them to make their banker cry with joy using a vulgar product placement. From the top of their hundreds of millions of subscribers, these celebrities are indeed able to negotiate golden contracts in exchange for a post consisting of a message written in 2 minutes and a photo taken in 10 minutes (yes, it takes time to find the right filter). Also, prepare your little heart, the amounts revealed here may shock you.

TOP 20 of the highest paid stars thanks to ads on Instagram

20) Kevin Hart: 143,895,754 followers > $780,000 per post

19) Miley Cyrus: 171,147,090 followers > $928,000 per post

18) Neymar: 174,248,989 followers > $945,000 per post

17) Kourtney Kardashian: 177,874,659 followers > $964,000 per post

16) Katy Perry: 163,620,880 followers > $1,029,000 per post

15) Nicki Minaj: 190,264,361 followers > $1,031,000 per post

14) Virat Kohli: 200,703,169 followers > $1,088,000 per post

13) Jennifer Lopez: 208,469,193 followers > $1,130,000 per post

12) Taylor Swift: 210,659,702 followers > $1,142,000 per post

11) Justin Bieber: 236,391,845 followers > $1,281,000 per post

10) Kendall Jenner: 237,977,121 followers > $1,290,000 per post

9) Khloé Kardashian: 243,609,638 followers > $1,320,000 per post

8) Beyoncé: 256,957,282 followers > $1,393,000 per post

7) Ariana Grande: 311,302,908 followers > $1,687,000 per post

6) Kim Kardashian: 311,685,198 followers > $1,689,000 per post

5) Dwayne Johnson: 315,999,932 followers > $1,713,000 per post

4) Selena Gomez: 320,082,515 followers > $1,735,000 per post

3) Lionel Messi: 327,954,875 followers > $1,777,000 per post

2) Kylie Jenner: 338,626,294 followers > $1,835,000 per post

1) Cristiano Ronaldo: 442,267,575 followers > $2,397,000 per post

We better understand the disconnection of certain stars with the real world like Kylie Jenner who, while the Earth is burning in the face of climate change, prefers to spend her money on private jet trips for 17-minute journeys…

At the same time, we understand them, when a new epidemic will be caused by these ecological problems and that the PQ rays will be robbed again, the stars will have enough tickets to compensate… Life is unfair.