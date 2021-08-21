Kylie Jenner is pregnant again. The second child is coming with Travis Scott

Confirmation of one second pregnancy it did not come from the person concerned, but from Caitlyn Jenner. “I have eighteen grandchildren and a nineteenth is in the ovenHe said to Tmz, without specifying which of the daughters is expecting a baby. It could have been Kourtney Kardashian, whose costume photos recently led fans to talk about an alleged, new pregnancy. Instead, an anonymous source confirmed that Kylie, the youngest of the sisters, is pregnant within the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The 24-year-old, who admitted in April that she wanted “Seven children one day,” would be expecting a child, the second. The pregnancy, however, should remain a secret, as it was with the eldest daughter, Stormi. “I was very young when I got pregnant and I preferred privacy. I didn’t know how to behave with my followers, how to face the judgment of others. I felt I had to go through all this alone, ”she later explained Kylie Jenner, which she had managed to hide from her pregnancy until post-partum, when she announced the birth of her baby by herself. A “Perfect” creature, to whom the queen of Instagram would have decided to give a brother.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, together since 2017, they would have decided to expand the family. “They are all thrilled,” confirmed another anonymous source a Us Weekly, speaking of an early pregnancy.

