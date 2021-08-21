Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting her second child with Trevis Scott

According to the well-informed American site TMZ, Kendall Jenner’s sister and Trevis Scott are expecting their second child, three years after the birth of the first child Stormi. The influencer is expected to keep the pregnancy hidden until the end, just as he did with the first. Between her and the American rapper there was talk of a crisis in 2019, which would later come back.

Kylie Jenner she is pregnant again. Kendall Jenener’s sister, already the mother of her first daughter Flocks, would be expecting her second child along with Trevis Scott. This was revealed by the well-informed American site TMZ, according to which the influencer would be in the “very early stages” of his pregnancy. Of course, the sex of the future baby is still a mystery, which is no surprise considering Kylie also kept her first pregnancy well hidden until her baby bump became obvious.

Kylie Jenner dreams of a large family

In the last few years Kylie Jenner he had made it known, on the other hand, that he would not have wanted to leave the firstborn Stormi the only child, yet in 2020 he had declared that he still did not feel ready to become a mother for the second time. In April, during a live Instagram, he made it known that he wanted a big family for his future: “I would like seven children a day, but not right now”, had made it clear. “Pregnancy is not a joke, it’s a serious and difficult thing. I’m not ready for this yet.” Then, during the summer of 2021, rumors about the pregnancy began to circulate. At the moment the influencer and Travis Scott have not yet confirmed the news.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemed on the verge of breaking up

They are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood, yet in November 2019 the American media were ready to bet that Kylie Jenner and Trevis Scott had broken up. There was talk of a pause for reflection to solve their relationship problems, just a year after the birth of their first daughter. Sources close to the E! News site said: “Kylie and Travis haven’t officially ended their relationship, but they are taking time out of each other. “ It is no coincidence that the influencer had attended the wedding of Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin alone. Thereafter, the crisis would recede.