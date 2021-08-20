Kylie Jenner is pregnant, she will be a mother again: background and details

Kylie Jenner will be mom again. The 24-year-old billionaire is pregnant and expects her second child from Travis Scott. Several sources confirmed the news exclusively to the American newspaper Page Six. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi. Yesterday, Caitlyn Jenner, the mother of the 24-year-old, had hinted that there might be a sweet expectation going on. In the past few hours, those clues have become certainty.

A source close to the young woman has made it known that the whole family is “Electrified”. When asked if she was willing to give Stormi a brother during an interview last year at Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner replied: “My friends put pressure on me about it… They love Stormi. I definitely feel the pressure and the desire to give her a brother, but there is no plan ”.

And while she appeared in the #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, the product of her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie added: “I want seven children in the future, but not right now.” “Pregnancy is not a joke; it’s serious and it’s difficult “, he added. “I’m not ready for this yet. “

Kylie started dating Scott in April 2017, she spent her first pregnancy in secret, announcing Stormi’s arrival only after giving birth. He later explained his choice, saying that he shared almost everything about his life but that with the first sweet expectation he wanted to enjoy peace and serenity: “I was also very young when I got pregnant and preferred privacy. I did not know how to behave with my following and with the judgment given by everyone. I think it was just something I had to go through alone ”.

His sister Kendall Jenner she agreed with Kylie’s choice of keeping her first pregnancy hidden: “This is obviously a theory – I’ve never been pregnant and I’m sure there are studies on this -. But I think the more peaceful you are when you are pregnant, the more it benefits your child ”.

“I think – he added – that it’s a reflection of your daughter today too. She is wonderful and beautiful because Kylie was so peaceful during her first pregnancy. I really think it was the best decision “.

The sister Kim Kardashian, 40, who had four children with Kanye West, explained that Kylie did not leave the house to protect herself and her future baby, recalling that there were times when we were driving and they were both pregnant and that the paparazzi they almost crashed into their cars to get a photo. Kim said. “Kylie really wanted to protect her peace of mind, her baby and her privacy,” Kim concluded.

Even staying home for months, Kylie said she was pestered by photographers, revealing that she even had to take cover from the helicopters flying over her house and looking for a scoop.

Returning to the second sweet expectation, the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner first sparked rumors of her pregnancy a few weeks ago when she went out in a rather loose shirt while in Idaho. Another clue sown, this time via social media, was when he posted a photo of a plate of sushi, which seemed to have only avocado rolls. Absent raw fish.

Fans immediately noticed this and made further ‘noise’, shouting the sweet expectation. A few days later Kylie tried to disorient the media and her ‘followers’ by posting a snapshot of a cocktail in her Instagram Stories and writing: “Nothing like a Lychee Martini “. All followed by a photo with a dish of raw fishor. “Didn’t really consume it”, a source explained.