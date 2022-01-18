Kylie Jenner is the first woman to exceed 300 million followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has reached and passed another milestone on Instagram: i 300 million followers!

The 24-year-old star has thus become the first woman to go beyond this number of followers on his account.

Stay the most followed first woman on Instagram – title that previously belonged to Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande – and the second person with the most followers after the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo which stands at 390 million. The only other person to have surpassed 300 million followers is Lionel Messi, also a footballer (301 million followers).

Momager Kris Jenner celebrated this record by posting the news and adding: “I’m so proud of my girlfriend @kyliejenner! You are beautiful inside and out and you have the most fantastic of hearts! Keep aiming for the stars and inspiring us all with what you do! I love you, my angel“.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner – getty images

Meanwhile Kylie Jenner celebrated something much more personal: the baby shower, ahead of the birth of her second child with Travis Scott.

The makeup guru has officially revealed that she is pregnant by sharing on social networks a tender video in September 2021. She and the rapper, 30, welcomed the first daughter Stormi in February 2018.

