Kylie Jenner is the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram

2022 opens with unprecedented news for Kylie Jenner which will also interest fans of social media and digital trends. The 24-year-old influencer and entrepreneur, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, has reached a record figure of three hundred million followers on Instagram, Meta’s social network on which in recent years it has consolidated a popularity born on TV in the United States as the face of popular reality shows.

The most followed woman in the world of social media

Although she is used to seeing her name at the top of all types of charts that have to do with celebrity and wealth, Kylie Jenner will certainly be celebrating this new step that certifies a considerable threshold of popularity. The youngest of Kris and Bruce Jenner’s (now Caitlyn) children is there most followed woman in the world of social networks, with reference to Instagram on which he was already the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan with the most followers practically always.

Already more popular than her well-known sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and supermodel Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner now has more followers than pop star and actress Ariana Grande, who has 289 million certified followers. Even higher in the ranking of the most famous characters on social networks, the Golden Ball Cristiano Ronaldo who looks down on everyone from his nearly 390 million followers.

With this latest record, Kylie Jenner demonstrates in practice that she holds the scepter of the queens of social media while maintaining low activity of his profile. In recent months, the influencer has posted little content, a trend already started in recent seasons but which has consolidated this winter, probably following the emotional and family repercussions of the tragedy of the Astroword Festival, which took place last November and which affected by near his partner Travis Scott, an event that left several hundred injured and in which ten people lost their lives.