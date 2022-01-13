News

Kylie Jenner is the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
2022 opens with unprecedented news for Kylie Jenner which will also interest fans of social media and digital trends. The 24-year-old influencer and entrepreneur, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, has reached a record figure of three hundred million followers on Instagram, Meta’s social network on which in recent years it has consolidated a popularity born on TV in the United States as the face of popular reality shows.

The most followed woman in the world of social media

Although she is used to seeing her name at the top of all types of charts that have to do with celebrity and wealth, Kylie Jenner will certainly be celebrating this new step that certifies a considerable threshold of popularity. The youngest of Kris and Bruce Jenner’s (now Caitlyn) children is there most followed woman in the world of social networks, with reference to Instagram on which he was already the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan with the most followers practically always.

Already more popular than her well-known sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and supermodel Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner now has more followers than pop star and actress Ariana Grande, who has 289 million certified followers. Even higher in the ranking of the most famous characters on social networks, the Golden Ball Cristiano Ronaldo who looks down on everyone from his nearly 390 million followers.
With this latest record, Kylie Jenner demonstrates in practice that she holds the scepter of the queens of social media while maintaining low activity of his profile. In recent months, the influencer has posted little content, a trend already started in recent seasons but which has consolidated this winter, probably following the emotional and family repercussions of the tragedy of the Astroword Festival, which took place last November and which affected by near his partner Travis Scott, an event that left several hundred injured and in which ten people lost their lives.

Kylie Jenner and the protection of privacy

The tragedy that occurred at the Huston Music Festival seriously marked the end of 2021 for Kylie Jenner who was keeping a low public profile also to protect the privacy of her second pregnancy, announced publicly last summer. The global fame of the make-up entrepreneur has never prevented her from adopting behaviors to keep secrecy about her private affairs: the case of her eldest daughter is famous, Stormi Webster, whose existence was revealed to the world only after his birth, in February 2018.
No wonder, therefore, if to date there is no message on social media from the webstar to celebrate the new milestone or to thank the followers for their loyalty. The last noteworthy post from Jenner, pictured with the baby bump in the foreground, is that of the end of the year in which she wishes everyone a 2022 full of love and health.

.

