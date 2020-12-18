News

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity of 2020

December 18, 2020


is Kylie Jenner the highest paid celebrity of 2020. To crown it is the ranking of Forbes, according to which the 23-year-old entrepreneur, the ‘little girl’ of the house Kardashian, this year would have grossed 590 million dollars (just over 480 million euros), beating his brother-in-law and artist Kanye West, which took home $170 million. According to the report, much of the 590 million collected this year would come from the operation with which Kylie Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to the multinational beauty company Coty, while west is enriched above all by the partnership with Adidas for sneakers Yeezy.

Behind the two American stars there are three sportsmen: in third, fourth and fifth place in the ranking are in fact Roger Federer ($106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo (105 million) and Lionel Messi (104 million).

second Forbes the highest paid celebrities have collected a combined total of 6.1 billion dollars (before taxes and fees), or 200 million dollars less than the 2019 total, and this due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
















