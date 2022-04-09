Kylie Jenner is trying to regain her pre-pregnancy body!

Shortly after giving birth to a baby boy, Kylie Jenner is already doing everything possible to find her pre-pregnancy body!

It’s been two months since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby boy. And while she is living the most beautiful moments of her life, she is more impatient than ever to find her pre-pregnancy body. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Happiness galore

During her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner moved away from the media sphere to focus on her well-being. It must be said that she went through very difficult times after the concert of Travis Scott at the Astrowolrd.

The latter was accused of turning a deaf ear while dozens of people died before his eyes. Stormi’s mom also faced a lot of criticism for filming the scene, which she then shared on social media.

His little retirement did him a lot of good. She got closer to her family, and her darling Travis Scott. Last February, the two lovebirds welcomed a baby boy.

His first name Wolf Jacques surprised the whole world. The mother-of-two therefore decided to change it last month, because with Wolf she “really didn’t feel like it was him”.

A source told our PEOPLE colleagues that Kylie Jenner “Would reveal her baby’s name when she’s ready.” Kylie and Travis loved Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name wasn’t right for him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved. »

One thing is certain, this new role of mom does her a lot of good. Another source adds that “Becoming a mother of two children softened her even more. »

“Kylie is such a kind and caring mother. She really is the best mom and she is always active and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi. She’s super nice to these kids.” the source said.

Kylie Jenner: her body bothers her

Since giving birth, Kylie Jenner is obsessed with her body. She is only working on her physical condition to regain her old body.

This Friday on Instagram, the Kardashians star revealed the progress of her postpartum body. So she shared a video of her belly in front of a mirror. “My abs here are trying to finally come back“.

That lifts her spirits, as the international star says her postpartum experience “hasn’t been easy.” What triggered a wave of criticism on social networks.

“So this experience for me was a bit more difficult than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy.”

However, Kylie Jenner reassured moms: “It’s normal not to be well. Once I realized I was putting pressure on myself… And I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human being, a beautiful, healthy boy…”

” We so we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves. Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, I just wanna send some love. »

So this is a message that does a lot of good to moms in the same situation.