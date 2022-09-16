Image Credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kylie Jenner once again proved to be a doting mom as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with stormy4, and Stormi’s cousins ​​— Chicago West4, Dream Kardashian5, and True Thompson, 4 — Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared on her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four little ones as they made their way through the amusement park wearing their cutest Mickey Mouse gear!

In the clip, Kylie can be seen holding hands with the youngsters as they explore the famous Anaheim landmark. Wearing a casual yet chic ensemble of a black t-shirt and baggy pants, the reality TV star looked to be having as much fun as her daughter and nieces!

The KarJenner cousins ​​are lucky enough to see each other regularly, as their family likes to bring them together for fun events. At Easter, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps and cute clips of her baby girl True enjoying an Easter egg hunt with her loved ones North and St. West, Penelope and Disick ReignStormi and Dream.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently commented on another KarJenner cousin who wasn’t seen in the Disneyland clip: her newborn baby boy! She had stopped The Late Late Show with James Corden last week and revealed she was still not ready to announce the name of her 7-month-old son after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided that their original nickname of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie told James as she sat next to her mother. Kris Jenner. “His name is still Wolf. Wolf is his passport, but it won’t be his name. We are just waiting. After James Cordon made a joke about how long the secret must be kept, Kris chimed in with her own attempt at humor saying, “So we called him ‘Andy’ for nothing?

Kylie – who also shares Stormi with Travis – went on to say the parents don’t refer to their bundle of joy as ‘Wolf’, but they aren’t ready to share the other name because he still seems to have a question. brand attached to it. “Travis likes sometimes…one day he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, that name is pretty cool’ and change it again,” the reality star shared. “So we’re probably not going to officially change it until…”

However, at the end of the segment, Kylie revealed that they “zoned” a name. And when James asked if his son was still named after an animal, Kylie replied that he wasn’t. “There is a huge exclusivity! James exclaimed.