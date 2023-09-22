Kylie Jenner, Kate Moss and Scarlett Johansson front row MFW

Milan Fashion Week started with great pomp on Wednesday. The celebrity attendance was impressive, considering most had just returned from a trip to London for a week of spectacular shows in the capital.

Fendi’s front row certainly required paparazzi flashbulbs; Supermodel Kate Moss (with boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck), Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Winnie Harlow and Cara Delevingne were seen supporting creative director Kim Jones, while actresses Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie and Demi Moore did the rest. A-list front bench. Other guests included Monroe Bergdorf, who is currently at the top of the Front Row philosophy leaderboard.

Linda Evangelista, Naomi Watts, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Amber Valletta, Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck in Fendi

