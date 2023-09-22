Kylie Jenner, Kate Moss and Scarlett Johansson front row MFW

Milan Fashion Week started with great pomp on Wednesday. The celebrity attendance was impressive, considering most had just returned from a trip to London for a week of spectacular shows in the capital.

Fendi’s front row certainly required paparazzi flashbulbs; Supermodel Kate Moss (with boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck), Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Winnie Harlow and Cara Delevingne were seen supporting creative director Kim Jones, while actresses Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie and Demi Moore did the rest. A-list front bench. Other guests included Monroe Bergdorf, who is currently at the top of the Front Row philosophy leaderboard.

Linda Evangelista, Naomi Watts, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Amber Valletta, Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck in Fendi , Getty Images for Fendi

Before the evening’s antics, a beautiful affair took place across the catwalk of Alberta Ferretti, staged in a palace. Guests included Ed Westwick, Tamara Kalinick and Anna Wintour, while Irina Shayk stole the show on the runway.

jaden smith in diesel , Getty Images for Diesel

And at 9 p.m., came Diesel’s mega-show – eight hours of runway and mayhem. Despite heavy rain, almost all of the 7000 people invited attended. The 6000 guests were among the lucky winners of creative director Glenn Martens’ raffle, while Gen-Z favorites included a number of famous faces: Jaden Smith, Tommy Cash and Charli XCX as well as Italian footballer Moise Kean all came dressed up. Rumbling in the rain.

Kylie Jenner in Prada , Getty Images for Prada

The red carpet was well and truly rolled out on day two, as movie-stars (with newfound free time due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike) joined fashion devotees in Prada. Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Wes Anderson made up the new faces on the fro circuit this season. Kylie Jenner also made a surprise appearance; Sadly, Timothée Chalamet wasn’t with them, but he enjoyed a laugh with his seat-mate Rosalia.

American rapper Saint Jhen and actress-turned-beauty entrepreneur Heart Evangelista were spotted in the audience at Moschino’s 40th anniversary showcase. Along with Wayne McGregor’s elite dance crew, models Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech and Stella Maxwell modeled on the runway.

