Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé: What would the Kardashians look like without surgery? Video answer! : the slideshow

1 / 21 Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé: What would the Kardashians look like without surgery? Video answer!

2 / 21 The Kardashians (Kendall, Kylie, Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian) on the “E! News” set in Los Angeles © Purepeople BestImage

3 / 21 Kylie Jenner – K. Kardashian welcomes her second child in the second season of ‘The Kardashians.’ Khloe Kardashian and her companion T.Thompson had this child last August by surrogate mother, when the basketball player had cheated on him. September 21, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage

4 / 21 Images from the series “The Kardashians”. © Purepeople BestImage

5 / 21 The Kardashian family (Kendall, Kylie, Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian) on set of “E! News” in Los Angeles on April 19, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage

6 / 21 Images from the series “The Kardashians”. © Purepeople BestImage

7 / 21 The Kardashians without surgery

© Purepeople TikTok

8 / 21 The Kardashians without surgery

© Purepeople TikTok

9 / 21 The Kardashians without surgery

© Purepeople TikTok

10 / 21 The Kardashians without surgery

© Purepeople TikTok

11 / 21 Images from the series “The Kardashians”. © Purepeople BestImage

12 / 21 Images from the series “The Kardashians”. © Purepeople BestImage

13 / 21 Exclusive – Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are having dinner with their sister Kylie and friends at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 20, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage

14 / 21 Exclusive – Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had dinner with their sister Kylie and friends at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 20, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage

15 / 21 Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West – On the occasion of the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, the Kardashian clan and friends came in full force (Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, with companions and children). Portofino, May 22, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

16 / 21 Kendall Jenner and Stormi – Kourtney Kardashian with husband Travis Barker and son Mason spend the day with family and friends on a yacht in Portofino. The couple, newly married in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, will remarry in Italy. Family and friends came in full force (Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, with companions and children) to Portofino for the occasion. Portofino, May 21, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

17 / 21 Kris Jenner – Kourtney Kardashian with husband Travis Barker and son Mason spend the day with family and friends on a yacht in Portofino. The couple, newly married in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, will remarry in Italy. Family and friends came in full force (Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, with companions and children) to Portofino for the occasion. Portofino, May 21, 2022. © Purepeople BestImage

18 / 21 The Kardashian family in the HULU series “The Kardashians”. © Purepeople BestImage

19 / 21 The Kardashian family in the HULU series “The Kardashians”. © Purepeople BestImage

20 / 21 Kim Kardashian tells Ellen DeGeneres she’s supportive of her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker’s romance, saying, “I love their relationship,” on The Ellen Show © Purepeople BestImage