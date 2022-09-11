Kylie Jenner: Kris Jenner reveals that she is her favorite child!

During a lie detector session, Kris Jenner confessed that Kylie Jenner was her favorite little one. Faintness…

In a burst of sincerity, Kris Jenner made a somewhat embarrassing admission. Subjected to the detector of lies, the mother of the family confessed that Kylie Jenner was her favorite daughter! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kylie Jenner is her mother’s favorite

Is all truth worth telling? This is the question that Kris Jenner should have asked herself on September 10 during her visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Indeed, the matriarch of the Kardashian / Jenner clan was invited to go to the lie detector. A formidable weapon that brought out the bottom of his thoughts.

Because in this show, Kris Jenner did not come alone. She was also accompanied by her daughter, Kylie Jenner. And of course, she couldn’t resist asking her THE annoying question…

“Am I your favorite child? », Travis Scott’s sweetheart asked her mother. What the main interested party replied… ” Yes “ ! After checking the lie detector, it then turned out that the 66-year-old mother had not lied.

We imagine what the sisters of Kylie Jenner must have felt when they discovered this sequence. On the set, it was amazement. “Oh my God, how quickly you responded! », cried James Corden, visibly shocked.

It is above all the speed at which responded Caitlyn Jenner’s ex which had the effect of a bomb. Because the mother of the family did not seem to hesitate for a moment. Her favorite child is indeed Kylie Jenner.

We can already imagine the next family dinners between Kris Jenner and her daughters… The one who wants that Kim Kardashian is getting back together with Kanye West will certainly have to be accountable!

A first name that could have been quite different

A little uncomfortable with her mother’s response, Kylie Jenner still tried to keep up appearances. The mother of Stormi and little Wolf (who is no longer called Wolf) is thehe youngest of Kris Jenenr.

This perhaps explains why she has a special place in his heart. However, his mother had a hard time finding him a first name when he was born.

Indeed, on August 17, Kylie Jenner revealed how her parents had decided to call her, before giving her her final name. “Kennedy”had informed the pretty brunette of 25 years.

If her first name had to start with a “K”, Kylie could therefore have been called “Kennedy”. Difficulty finding a first name that recalls that of the young woman for her son “Wolf”.

Even if since all this time, the toddler has another identity, Kylie Jenner continues to maintain the mystery. At this time, it’s unclear how she and Travis Scott ultimately christened their baby.

However, during her visit to James Corden, the beautiful brunette let an important piece of information slip away. “He will not be named after an animal”explained Kylie.