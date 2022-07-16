Kylie Jenner: Kris Jenner thinks she fulfills her role as a mother well?

Which mom is Kylie Jenner? For Kris Jenner, she is a perfect mother who knows how to take care of her children wonderfully!

After the birth of her child, Kylie Jenner mothers! Kris Jenner also thinks she makes a perfect mother. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kylie Jenner is doing great

Kris Jenner gave an update on Kylie Jenner’s postpartum health in a recent interview, saying The Kardashians star is “doing great” following the birth of her baby.

Kris Jenner, executive producer of The Kardashians, says her daughter Kylie Jenner “doing very well” since the birth of the second child with Travis Scott.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 2, 2022, making their daughter, Stormi Webster, an older sister. Their son was originally named Wolfbut the couple have since changed their names, which have not yet been revealed to the public.

Nevertheless, the birth of the baby was not without difficulty. In the opinion of Kylie Jenner, this new pregnancy has been a little more difficult than with her daughter.

But things have returned to balance. However, six weeks after the birth of her sonKylie decided to share her struggles with other moms.

The young woman notably explained that you should never feel guilty. “It’s okay not to be well”commented the pretty brunette who intends to uninhibit certain future mothers.

For her part, too, Kris Jenner spoke about her own pregnancies. Kylie’s mother spoke about her own journey. ” I was 23 when I had Kourtneyso I started having babies at a very young age,” she explained to Harper’s Bazaar.

She continues: “So no one can understand that better than me, and i think it’s amazing. She’s very well “said Kris Jenner about Kylie.

Kris Jenner soon to be a grandmother again!

Reality TV’s most famous mother is a happy grandmother. She even called the birth of her grandson her “favorite part of the whole year and season”. Just that !

Kris Jenner is now a grandmother of 11 grandchildren. And the family should continue to grow soon. Because Khloé Kardashian is impatiently awaiting the birth of her second child.

The ex of Tristan Thompson is indeed preparing to welcome a little brother for True. It is not she who will, however, put it into fashion. Because following difficulties in giving birth, she called on a surrogate mother.

It is moreover Kim Kardashian who strongly encouraged her to undertake this process. And the result should not be long overdue. We imagine that Kris Jenner is overjoyed at the idea of ​​welcoming a new baby to her big family!

Lately, Khloé has celebrated her 38th birthday at home. The opportunity for the “momager” to spend tender moments with the one she nicknamed my “beautiful rabbit”, in a message for her birthday.

“I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God for you everyday. my beautiful daughter. Happy Birthday !!!! », wrote Kris Jenner nicely to the address of her daughter. Too cute !