Kylie Jenner lactates on the shirt while slamming TikTok haters

No need to cry over spilled breast milk.

Kylie Jenner caught herself nursing on her shirt while filming a TikTok video to call out haters who criticized its “calculated” content.

“Oops! Looks like I’m breastfeeding,’ the 25-year-old mother-of-two said seconds into Wednesday’s video while pointing to a visible spot on her chest.

Jenner welcomed a son with Travis Scott in February, although they have yet to reveal their baby boy’s name. She and the rapper, 31, also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

As she continued to record, the ‘Kardashians’ star hit out at critics who accused her of pretending to be relatable in another TikTok video last month.





“Last time I did a TikTok in the car… it seemed to piss off some people,” she said, filming herself yet again sitting in her luxury SUV. “I think some people thought that was wrong or that I wasn’t driving myself, which is just silly.”

She added: “So I thought we could start a series called ‘Kylie in the Kar’.”

Jenner posted the video after being criticized for apparently trying to come across as relatable. kyliejenner/Instagram

TikTok users trolled Jenner in August after she shared a video of her promoting her Kylie Cosmetics brand from inside her car. The Hulu personality dropped her phone at the start of the video before proceeding with filming.

Several trolls have accused the ‘self-made billionaire’ of being ‘calculated’ and trying too hard to sound relatable by intentionally posting the flub, with some going so far as to speculate she dropped her phone on purpose.

Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to reveal their son’s name. kyliejenner/Instagram

But Jenner shut down the wild theories, saying internet trolls were giving her too much credit and insisting she was just being herself.

When a commenter said the controversial video was “very much in the style of an influencer,” the reality star fired back, “it’s really not that deep or that calculated. This video took me 5 minutes to make. and yes, I still drive and do normal things 🤣.