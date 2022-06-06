Kylie Jenner, Lara Fabian, Zidane… the people slide of the week
Like every Friday, we hear from our favorite people. If you missed the front page of the last few days, now is the time to get up to speed! It’s the last straight line for Nabilla. Entering her ninth month, the star is expected to give birth to her second child any day now. Girl or boy ? Thomas and Nabilla have chosen to keep the surprise this time. A pregnancy that the couple wanted to end in France. After having made a remarkable appearance on the Cannes red carpet, they went to their Parisian apartment in order to be able to welcome their child to the capital, surrounded by their loved ones. We are waiting for news!
This week, we also learned of the birth of Enzo Zidane’s first child, either… the son ofZinedine Zidane sure ! The opportunity to discover one of the favorite sportsmen of the French in his brand new role: that of grandpa of an adorable granddaughter. And we must say that it fits him like a glove. We do not forget to mention the Jubilee of Queen Elisabeth II, celebrated with great fanfare this Thursday, June 2, and during which the children of Kate and William thrilled the crowd. Also discover a rare photo of the son of Nolwenn Leroya selfie of Lara Fabian with his daughter, Kim Kardashian who goes sightseeing with North, normal, or even Teheiura, surrounded by his three children.