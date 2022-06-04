Kylie Jenner ‘laughs’ at critics over her 2022 Met Gala dress!

In a Youtube documentary, Kylie Jenner confessed that she didn’t care about the critics about her dress for the Met Gala 2022!

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner participated in the Met Gala 2022. And the least we can say is that she made a lot of noise with her. On the other hand, some have not failed to criticize it.

A very original outfit for the Met Gala 2022

For the Met Gala 2022, Kylie Jenner opted for a wedding dress with cap. An ultra original outfit that has not failed to make the buzz on social networks.

Kylie Jenner has obviously followed in the footsteps of her big sister, Kim Kardashian. And for good reason, last year it was she who made people talk about her outfit. As a reminder, she had opted for a total black look.

Kim Kardashian even had chose a black balaclava which completely covered his head and neck. At the time, the beauty also said that she had not recognized Kendall Jenner during the Met Gala 2021.

This year, it’s who made the buzz with her wedding dress and her cap. It is also the Off-White team who put this little final touch to her look for the Met Gala 2022.

This Wednesday, May 4, Kylie Jenner has also revealed behind the scenes of her Met Gala experience. In this Youtube sequence, she also showed a rare glimpse of her baby boy. And his daughter Stormi.

The little boy, who, and his big sister joined their mother in New York. At first, the little girl was very comfortable on board her mother’s private jet.

Kylie Jenner wanted to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh

During her Youtube docu, Kylie Jenner showed off a little glance at her boy’s feet. The latter, born last February, had a pair of Air Jordans at his feet.

Kylie Jenner then confided: “Look at my son’s cute shoes!” He can’t even walk yet.” . During her video, she also explained why she wanted to go to the Met Gala 2022.

The reality TV candidate admitted that it was for honoring Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. As a reminder, the latter lost his life in November 2021.

Kylie Jenner also confided: “The only reason I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided at the last minute that I wasn’t going to go” .

Before adding: “I was like, ‘Unless I can go honor Virgil. And [sa femme] Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off-White. So that’s the only reason I would go today.” .

Kylie Jenner also revealed: ” To show him respect. I feel like I was supposed to go with Off-White. Because Virgil and I have been talking about it for the past two years” .

The mother of two then continued: “I was supposed to go with him in 2020. So it just feels right for my Met to come back, I’m going with Off-White of course” .

Adding that she “didn’t care” about the critics about her look for the Met Gala 2022. One thing is certain, the beauty also did this for Virgil Abloh!