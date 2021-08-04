Kylie Jenner launches a limited edition of her cosmetics to celebrate her birthday

The American influencer and entrepreneur will turn her years on August 10th

Fans are now used to it and adore them for it: a birthday in the Kardashian-Jenner house is never a small deal and the most prominent family members on the planet always have something in mind to make the celebrations memorable. This year it will be Kylie Jenner to make her twenty-fourth birthday unforgettable: for this occasion, the smallest of the family has given herself a new line of limited edition products of her “Kylie Cosmetics” line which, you bet, will literally be snapped up. The theme is super luxurious: 24 carat gold.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s best wishes: the post on Instagram The photo shoot that anticipates the launch of the new products of the “24K Birthday Collection” line is one of those capable of making the rounds of the network in a few hours. Kylie Jenner, influencer and entrepreneur, King Midas of Instagram with long hair, able to turn everything that bears her name into gold, this time she literally got covered with a sparkling patina 24 carats.

The photos, bold and super cared for down to the smallest detail, starting with the scenery that hosts the model and entrepreneur of make-up and beauty products, reveal the mood of the new collection that will be available on the shop kyliecosmetics.com from August 10, that is, on his birthday.

Limited edition make-up with a gold theme: eye shadow palettes, lipsticks and a wide range of face and body illuminators, will be the must-haves of the summer season: it is the same creator of the brand to show the shades and texture of the products, as usual, via Instagram Stories. Kylie Jenner, famous for having revolutionized the make-up sector by creating conceptually innovative best-selling products characterized by an attractive packaging, tests on her skin for over 250 million followers, the luminous powders of her Birthday Collection. A special place among the new products is reserved for special body lighting formulas that promise a radiant skin, at 24 carats, in fact, to shine under the rays of the summer sun.

Kendall Jenner, the most beautiful photos As happens with every launch of a new product or a new line, the members of the great Kardashian-Jenner family do not fail to publicly demonstrate, through their followed social profiles, the support for the entrepreneurial activities of individual family members. At the forefront, once again, in support of Kylie Jenner’s business, there is Kendall Jenner, supermodel and entrepreneur, in turn, of a tequila brand launched a few months ago. The sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are linked, from a very young age, in life and business: together they continue to carry on, in addition to their individual activities, the clothing brand “Kendall + Kylie Clothing Collection”, born in 2012 and dedicated to the youngest who have always been inspired by the style of the two queens of the jet-set, among the most appreciated influencers globally.