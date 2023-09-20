Kylie Jenner launches a special product and many fans go crazy over it

by

The return of Barbie has reignited doll fanaticism. But if we talk about Barbie, we also have to talk about Bratz.

dolls Bratz They imposed a before and after in the world of toys; Initially to position itself as a direct competitor to Barbie and then for its concept of a modern, urban doll whose style was different from what we were used to.

(TagstoTranslate)Kylie Jenner(T)Dolls(T)Trends 2023

Source link

Leave a Comment