Kylie Jenner launches a special product and many fans go crazy over it

The return of Barbie has reignited doll fanaticism. But if we talk about Barbie, we also have to talk about Bratz.

dolls Bratz They imposed a before and after in the world of toys; Initially to position itself as a direct competitor to Barbie and then for its concept of a modern, urban doll whose style was different from what we were used to.

Bratz by Kylie, Instagram @bratz

recently Bratz Started collaboration with prestigious businessman and influencer Kylie Jenner. The doll line features collectible figures. Kylie At the 2019 and 2022 Met Galas, at the Mugler 2022 exhibition and at the CFDA Fashion Awards of the same year, as well as other moments where Jenner shone with her look.

Kylie She is happy with the collection and tells her millions of followers:

“I’ve been a fan of Bratz When I was little and I always wanted my own dolls. I loved every step of the doll making process with the team Bratz. “I’m so excited for its arrival!”

Below we show you new dolls that are already on sale and are a great success.

