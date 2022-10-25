Kylie Jenner launches her Kylie Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar!

Kylie Jenner is already preparing for the holiday season! She has just launched her new Kylie Cosmetics Advent calendar!

While her relationship is going badly, Kylie Jenner is focusing on her professional career. She has just launched her beauty Advent calendar Kylie Cosmetics! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kylie Jenner: deceived by Travis Scott?

For a few days, Kylie Jenner is showing herself to be quite weak. At first she had difficulty getting over her second childbirth. ” I wanted to tell you that this experience for me was a little more difficult than with my daughter”.

She then explained that it had affected her morally: “It’s not easy mentally, physically, but also spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to my daily life without telling you that.

“I think all moms look on the Internet to see how others are doing and you can quickly tell yourself that it seems easy for some. So we put pressure on ourselves. In any case, it was not easy for me.

Kendall Jenner’s sister has therefore revealed that she suffered from it. But she recovers little by little: “It was hard. But I’m here and I feel better. It’s normal not to be well. I thought to myself that the best thing to think about. »

“It was that I had given birth to a human being, a beautiful boy who is in good health. » To this is in addition to the rumors of deception. According to several media, Travis Scott would be unfaithful. He would have had a relationship with his first love.

So he said: “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be an enclosed set while I was making a video. I do not know this person. I have never been with this person. »

🚨 Advent Calendar 2022: alert, the Kylie Jenner Advent calendar is coming to Nocibé! https://t.co/zY4Wx8Seoz pic.twitter.com/IctShXMXj2 — Public Mag (@InsidePublic) October 24, 2022

The launch of the Kylie Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar

So Kylie Jenner takes refuge in work to forget. She continues to work hard on Kylie Cosmetics. To date, her makeup and cosmetics firm has earned her nearly 170 million euros. It is enormous !

And that’s not counting the 542 million dollars she got thanks to the sale of 51% of her shares to the American group Coty in 2019. But Kylie Jenner does not stop there! To celebrate the 2022 holiday season as it should be, she had a good idea.

That of launching an Advent calendar with lots of beauty products. For example, there are 3 Lip Liner Kylie Cosmetics lip pencils. Then 1 Matte Liquid Lipstick. But also 1 lip gloss, 2 liquid eyeliners etc…

On the care side, there is 1 lip oil, 1 lip scrub, 1 Kylie Skin headband. And even 1 coconut body lotion. Let’s also not forget the clarifying oil for the face.

So many products you can buy from Nocibé. Kylie Jenner is very proud of this project. These 12 cosmetics are the ones she uses regularly. This is what amply delights his many fans.