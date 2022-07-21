Kylie Jenner leaves fans ‘speechless’ wearing a black smokey eye in glamorous photos after being branded a ‘climate criminal’

KYLIE Jenner has left fans “speechless” after posting photos sporting a black smokey eye in glamorous new photos amid backlash on her plane.

The reality star recently came under fire for a post that fans claimed she flaunted her wealth.

instagram

Kylie Jenner left fans in awe of her new look in glamorous photos[/caption]

Instagram / Kylie Cosmetics

The reality star showed off a smoky look on social media[/caption]

On Wednesday, Kylie’s makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics shared a photo of the star modeling a new lipstick in an Instagram photo.

It wasn’t the color fans were buzzing about, but it was the smokey eye she associated the look with.

Commenters flocked to the comments to weigh in, with one writing: “this LOOK! Omg Queen, you serve!

Another commented: “Ooo love this look.”

OH MY KY! Kylie Jenner proudly shows off her stretch marks months after giving birth to her son DOUBLE SOCKET Kardashian Fans Think Kylie Looks Like Teen Mom Star Before Plastic Surgery

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has remained loyal to fans lately.

She recently showed off her stretch marks in an unfiltered photo months after welcoming her son.

Kylie proudly showed off the marks on her skin in a tube top while filming a TikTok video.

Fans praised her for her transparency.

REAL DEAL

The six-second video begins with a close-up of the 24-year-old’s breasts in a low-cut top as she holds one of the matte glosses.

Lana Del Ray’s song Diet Mountain Dew plays in the background over the grainy video.

She twists the cap then shows off the “KYLIE” tag.

The Hulu star applies the nude lipstick to her lips then flips her hair behind her shoulder.

Kylie wears long gold nails and a white tube top that shows off her cleavage.

The mother-of-two shows off the stretch marks on her chest in the video.

She captioned it: “perfected 6 new nude mattes coming this Thursday @kyliecosmetics.”

It’s not the first time either.

NATURAL

Kylie recently received praise from fans for showing off her real hair and ditching extensions and wigs.

She showed off her slim figure in a black dress in the video.

The reality star used the viral song Cumbia Buena – Grupo La Cumbia with a filter that creates waves that make it look like she’s dancing seductively.

Kylie struck several poses, showing off her famous curves.

The mother-of-two also went makeup-free and flaunted her natural hair.

“Kylie, is that your natural hair?” asked a fan on TikTok.

Another wrote: “We are not in the era of King Kylie, we are now in the era of Queen Kylie.”

“What is happening?” asked a confused fan.

“Shakira has been very quiet since you uploaded this,” one person joked, referring to the famous singer.

Kylie remained silent amid praise and backlash.

She and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child earlier this year.

The couple are already parents to daughter Stormi.

Kylie has been criticized for flaunting her wealth and ignoring the climate crisis.

PLANE PAIN

She recently posted a photo on Instagram showing herself and Travis posing in front of two private planes and an expensive car.

The couple kissed in the photo.

Kylie’s caption read, “Wanna take mine or yours?”

Fans in the comments criticized her for being showy.

One commenter joked: “This post just called me poor.”

“Global warming who?” a third commenter joked.

Learn about the American sun WARNING SIGN? New detail about relationship between missing woman and her ex after cops find body SPILLING CRY The final brutal act of the judge’s son before plunging naked 16 floors to his death

Someone else joked: “Why do you have to flex like that?? #poorlivesmatter.

A fourth critical comment said, “Which plane should we pollute the earth today?”

ICT Tac

Kylie was recently praised for showing off more natural looks[/caption]

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Praise comes amid backlash for flaunting his wealth on social media[/caption]

instagram

Kylie has repeatedly shared snaps of her private jet online[/caption]