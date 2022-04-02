Kylie Jenner looks dazzling in high boots and accessories | INSTAGRAM

It has just become one of the influencers most beloved on the Internet, Kylie Jenner has the number one position with her more than 324,000,000 followers, she is number one for a reason and now she is back to prove it.

It is that the beautiful businesswoman was removed from her social networks for a while, focusing on what she was living, her pregnancy, the birth of her second baby with Travis Scott has returned to Instagram to continue sharing new photos.

This time it is a couple of snapshots that was taken from the comfort of your home, showing off with incredible boots tall that reached her knee, in black, accompanied by fine accessories, rings with some very interesting designs that made her look sensational.

There is no doubt that the model has excellent tastes and perfectly combined her rings with her black look, placing herself in a position where she looks very pretty and slender, we have to remember that she is recovering from that complicated stage that is the postpartum.

Her internet fans reacted quickly and came to gift her interaction, bringing said post 8 million likes in a few hours, impressive results by popular entertainment creator.

Kylie Jenner is ready to continue uploading content.



We also know that Kylie recently announced a new collaboration with one of her sisters, Kendall Jenner, with whom she launched makeup and it was surely a success, she continues to accumulate achievements.

We also know that couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are making an effort to spend time with new baby Jacques Webster, who was previously named Wolf but has had a change of plans.

