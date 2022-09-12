Kylie Jenner looks sexy with her mom Kris Jenner

Reality star Kylie Jenner has been accused of improperly retouching a photo for a new beauty campaign.

Kylie has been slammed by her fans for a “Photoshop fail” photo where she posed with her mother Kris Jenner.

The reality star was promoting a new addition to her Kylie Cosmetics skincare collection when she posted a photo of herself in a strapless black top on the brand’s Instagram.

Her momager Kris was seen posing in a pair of black sunglasses and a black turtleneck top that made her head look like it was floating.

The couple’s outfits were barely visible as they posed with their incredibly sleek legs crossed, blending into the plain black backdrop.

Their legs protrude from their invisible torsos and they both accessorized their outfits with stiletto heels. The post was captioned: “I have a word for tonight…vodka.

“The Kris collection releases September 14 on KylieCosmetics.com”

The snap garnered more than 145,000 likes But not everyone is impressed by the image.

“Kris’s floating head though,” one person commented disapprovingly. It could have been executed better. Lmk if you need help next time,” another snapped.

Another rolled his eyes and wrote, “Kris legs for me. »

“KRIS JENNERS’ 67-year-old legs don’t look like this at all,” another blasted.

“Whose legs are Kris?” And where are his toes? one follower said, while another wrote, “Would love to see the unedited version of this photo.” »

“Kris photoshopped by the gods,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time Kylie Jenner has been accused of photoshop failure.

A body part appeared to be ‘missing’ when the reality TV star was promoting another new addition to her skincare collection.

She shared sultry photos of herself in a lilac one-piece swimsuit and a pair of transparent heels as she posed for the cameras holding lavender and with a smile on her face.

However, some fans who saw the photos were distracted by the absence of Kylie Jenner’s kneecaps in a full-length photo, as they claimed the snap was so over-edited that she completely missed them.