Kylie Jenner looks unrecognizable with NEW eyebrows behind the scenes of her CR Fashion Book cover

KYLIE Jenner has debuted new eyebrows in her social media photos that fans say make her unrecognizable.

The reality star revealed the new look in behind-the-scenes snaps from her CR Fashion Book Cover shoot.

Kylie showed off pencil-thin eyebrows for her photo shoot.

The Hulu star posted several photos to her Instagram, showing off a variety of looks with her new brows.

In a sultry photo, Kylie sports a short, wet bob hairstyle that covers half of her face.

She wears dark red lip gloss and a white dress.

In another, Kylie dons a red wig with short bangs, accentuating her skinny eyebrows, with a futuristic white bustier top.

A third look shows Kylie back with the cropped black bob, wearing a black bra top and matching tight skirt.

Fans on Instagram weren’t totally loving Kylie’s new look, with some calling her unrecognizable.

One wrote: “Back to eyebrow fashion? I’m not ready for this. »

“Is it even her?” asked a fan.

Another applauded Kylie’s look, writing, “Honestly hire this team of A+ full time makeup artists and hairstylists. »

Her new eyebrows come as Kylie changed her hairstyle.

LOOK CHANGE

In never-before-seen footage, Kylie showed off her new hairstyle, having opted for bangs earlier this week.

The Hulu star is following in the footsteps of Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna and Anne Hathaway, who also recently embraced the fall trend.

It comes after Kylie tried on her chic side bangs at a Kylie Cosmetics event in August.

But the decision to go for full bangs is the first major style change Kylie has made since giving birth to her baby in February.

She highlighted the new look with bronze eyeshadow and thick lips, but wore no accessories other than her rings.

The mum-of-two was spotted taking off her sunglasses in the parking lot as she carried a small leather bag slung over her left shoulder.

The cosmetics CEO previously gave fans a preview of the new creation during a YouTube live session with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, with whom she launched a makeup collaboration on Wednesday.

POST-BABY BODY

Kylie also showed off her post-baby body.

On Thursday, Kylie shared a sexy snap from her latest broadcast on the pages of the latest CR Fashion Book.

The 25-year-old posed in a one-of-a-kind covering made up of dozens of tubes of Kylie-branded lip gloss.

The cornucopia of colors was strategically placed to cover her nipples, but still gave a peek at the new mom’s breasts.

In the magazine, Kylie confesses that she keeps everything she wears to give to her eldest daughter Stormi, 4 years old.

“I have the most amazing pieces, and I can’t wait to share all of my archives with her when she’s older,” Kylie revealed.

WAITING NAME GAME

Until then, Kylie is busy raising both Stormi and her new younger brother – whose new name has yet to be announced.

But fans think Kylie may have accidentally leaked her baby’s name in her new makeup line.

The reality TV star released a new eyeshadow palette with a dark nude shade called “Hey Matt.”

A fan took to Reddit where they speculated that the title might mean more than it seems.

“I know it’s crazy but- possible baby name?” they wrote, sharing a photo of the shade.

“So normal, it’s almost crazy- Matt?!” Otherwise, why would she have ‘Hey Matt’ as her hue? a second agreed.

But others recalled that Kris’ longtime assistant was named Matt and the eyeshadow color was likely a tribute to him.

“Isn’t that Matt Kris’ assistant?” one suggested.

“Hey Matthew – Kris assistant,” explained a second.

A third recalled: “No. Matt is Kris’ PA. Whenever Kris needs something, she says “Hey Matt”.

Kylie and Travis Scott, 31, welcomed their second child on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

On March 21, 2022, the 25-year-old star announced that the couple had changed their son’s name from Wolf to something else, saying it didn’t suit him.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram to reveal their second child’s name was Wolf shortly after fans speculated it could be Angel.

But just over a month later, the reality star shared a number of photos of the baby on Instagram and wrote:

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf. We really didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »

